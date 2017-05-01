Bigger than ever.

With the state of 2020, we wanted to make Lincoln’s Restaurant Week bigger and better than ever. So, we decided to celebrate Lincoln’s best restaurants for 4 weeks!

Each week, some of Lincoln’s favorite restaurants will be offering Restaurant Week specials at their locations. Get great deals, try new tastes and support Lincoln’s restaurant community!

We also have a chance for you to support your favorite spots by purchasing gift cards with our Lincoln Restaurant Week Gift Card Exchange. Get full flavored fun at half price!

Plus, you have a chance to WIN free gift cards just by sharing photos of some of your meals on social media. Use the hashtag #eatLNK and get registered to win free gift cards from our participating sponsors.

Check back on Sunday, July 26 to find out the specials!

