With the state of 2020, we wanted to make Lincoln’s Restaurant Week bigger and better than ever. So, we decided to celebrate Lincoln’s best restaurants for 4 weeks!

Each week, some of Lincoln’s favorite restaurants will be offering Restaurant Week specials at their locations. Get great deals, try new tastes and support Lincoln’s restaurant community!

We also have a chance for you to support your favorite spots by purchasing gift cards with our Lincoln Restaurant Week Gift Card Exchange. Get full flavored fun at half price!

Plus, you have a chance to WIN free gift cards just by sharing photos of some of your meals on social media. Use the hashtag #eatLNK and get registered to win free gift cards from our participating sponsors.

Check back on Sunday, July 26 to find out the specials!

Enjoy delicious food at fantastic prices from some of Lincoln’s favorite locally owned restaurants.

